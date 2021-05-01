Funko Announces Marvel Funkoverse Games Are on the Way

Funko continues to expand their mighty Funkoverse franchise by finally adding the world of Marvel Comics. Two new games have been revealed as the Infinity War rages on into your home. The first board game is the main strategy game with four game pieces giving collectors Black Widow, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America pieces. The game also consists of two new game modes expanding the way Funkoverse can be planed, giving fans more Marvel action at home.

The fun does not end there either as Thanos makes his way to Funkoverse with a game expansion. The Infinity Stones are back, and it's a race against time and space to save the universe. Fans can also play as Thanos in a new three-for-one game mode that will be an ultimate thrill ride for Marvel fans. Both Funkoverse games are set to release in June 2021, with the Marvel Heroes 4-Pack coming in at $39.99 and can be found here. At the same time, Thanos and his mad plan arises for $19.99 and can be located here.

"Funkoverse: Marvel 100 (4-Pack) – Marvel's Infinity War explodes into the Funkoverse in an epic board game showdown between The Avengers Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther and Black Widow. Play with iconic Marvel abilities like Iron Man's Repulsor Blast and Captain America's Shield Throw! Use the new Objectives to find ways to one-up your rivals. New game modes Scrimmage and Siege add two new ways to play Funkoverse! Explore the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and Shuri's Wakanda Laboratory."

(Preorder now, on sale June 2021, Ages 10+, $39.99 MSRP)

"Funkoverse: Marvel 101 (Expansion) – Hear me and rejoice! You have the privilege of being saved by the Great Titan, Thanos. You may think of his arrival as suffering, but it is salvation! Play the new Infinity War scenario and race to gather all six Infinity Stones before your rival! This new scenario modifies every other map in the Funkoverse — expand your collection! Brand new Ultimate Mode lets you play Thanos against three other characters. Play as one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe!

Play with Thanos – one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe in this new expansion. Featuring the new Infinity War scenario, players race to gather all six Infinity Stones. Thanos is designed to be combined with your existing Funkoverse Strategy Games and can be played with any other 4-pack or 2-pack."

(Preorder now, on sale June 2021, Ages 10+, $14.99 MSRP)

