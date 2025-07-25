Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Cyclops & Jean Grey (Finale) Revealed

Hasbro summons the X-Men once again with some brand new reveals from SDCC like some brand new Legends 2-Packs

Article Summary Marvel Legends reveals new Cyclops & Jean Grey 2-pack from the X-Men ‘97 Season 1 finale at SDCC.

Figures feature classic animated costumes, alternate heads, hands, and signature power accessories.

Fully articulated 6-inch scale figures bring X-Men ‘97’s iconic designs to life for collectors.

Set available Fall 2025 on Hasbro Pulse for $49.99, with more X-Men Legends releases on the way.

Lead the charge into battle with the ultimate X-Men power couple with the new Marvel Legends Cyclops and Jean Grey 2-pack. Recently revealed by Hasbro at SDCC, this 2-Pack showcases both of these heroes in their classic costumes as seen from the X-Men '97's Season 1 finale. These 6-inch scale figures are fully articulated and come packed with detailed accessories. They will include a nice set of accessories with a Cyclops' optic blast FX, Jean's telekinetic powers, along with alternate heads and hands for both.

Each figure captures the bold design with some animated elements to each, bringing the finale of X-Men 97 faithfully to life. Now we need a '97 Cable to really bring the Summers family to life, and be on the lookout for the other two reveals with Storm & Wolverine and Rogue & Gambit also coming soon. Hasbro has revealed that this set will be available in Fall 2025 on Hasbro Pulse, for $49.99. Stay tuned for more Marvel Legends reveals coming out of SDCC, and be on the lookout for the Savage Land 3-Pack Exclusive.

Marvel Legends – X-Men '97 Cyclops and Jean Grey (Season 1 Finale)

"Jean Grey and Cyclops gear up for a dangerous mission to save the world, which puts their team of X-Men to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Cyclops and Jean Grey action figures!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. The figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 10 accessories, including attachable Cyclops optic blast FX, alternate hands, and an alternate head for each figure. Figures wear their characters' iconic original costumes, inspired by the X-Men '97 Season 1 finale. "

