Stan Lee Gets Three New Mini Statues From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unveiled three new statues featuring the Godfather of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, that are on the way. Standing at 3 inches tall, these Mini Egg Attack statues are packed with lovable detail. These unique statues have been created, capturing Stan Lee in all his glory in multiple moments. Starting us off first is The Red Carpet Stan Lee as he strikes an iconic pose from one of our web-slinging friends. We then get The Creator Stan Lee, who is posed next to an enlarged pen. It is only natural to show off this icon next to the instrument that started the love for superheroes. We finally end with the King Of Cameos Stan Lee as he sits happily upon his throne. One of the best parts of the Marvel films is seeing Stan Lee, and now fans can bring this King to their collection.

Each of these Stan Lee statues from Beast Kingdom is packed with love and death. Each one captures the essence of Stan from different aspects, and each will be adored by his many fans. The Stan Lee Mini Egg Attack Statues from beast Kingdom are bundled together for $29.99. They are set to release in July 2021, and fans can find pre-orders live and located here. Don't forget to also check out the recently released Egg Attack Action Stan who also coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"I feel that if you're able to entertain people, you're doing a good thing -Stan Lee. The Entertainment Experience Brand, Beast Kingdom's range of renowned 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series is back with the main-man and father of Marvel himself 'Stan Lee'. The creator of some of the most iconic superheroes in history that have crossed over from comics into the amazingly popular series of movies under the MCU brand, is definitely an icon in his own right!"

"Whether walking the Hollywood red carpet, holding his infamous, signature ink pen, or sitting atop a thrown fit for a king, the MEA series introduces three unique mini figures fit for any fan. As an update for collectors of the MEA series, the latest releases are enlarged in size, giving more to love for any fan!"

The Red Carpet: The famous pose was one of Stan Lee's most iconic images. A favorite of his when walking the red carpet!

King Of Cameos: Showcases a smart, symbolic father figure to all of Marvels characters!

The Creator: A true description of the man, the myth and the legend, who with a brush of his pen created some of the most beloved characters in comic history!