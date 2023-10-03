Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Marvel's Crystar, Prince of Crystalium Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

Crystar the Crystal Warrior was a popular Marvel Comics character who first appeared back in 1983 with The Saga of Crystar the Crystal Warrior #1 in 1983. Like most releases from the 80s, Crystar has a companion toy line with Remco with characters, vehicles, and more, which fueled the minds of fans throughout its short-lived run. However, the Prince of Crystalium as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics-inspired wave of Marvel Legends figures. Crystar is ready for a new adventure, and the Marvel Team does not hold back on his design, keeping his crystal element intact with translucent elements. He will also come with his signature sword and shield as well as pieces to build the new Marvel Legends: The Void Build A Figure. Crystar is definitely a deep-dive Marvel Comics character, and he is one that many collectors will want to get their hands on. Fans can return to Crystalium in February 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Marvel Comics: The Saga of Crystar Comes to Hasbro

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Crystar figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's The Saga of Crystar comics. Marvel's Crystar Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 character-inspired accessories, and 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces. Look for Squadron Supreme Power Princess, New Warriors Justice, Vision, Namorita, and Namor Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figure, 4 accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure pieces.

COMICS-INSPIRED MARVEL'S CRYSTAR: This collectible Marvel's Crystar action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's The Saga of Crystar comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, sword, and shield

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 2 Build-A-Figure back claw pieces. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

CRYSTAR, CRYSTAL WARRIOR: Crystar, Prince of Crystalium, leads an elite team of Crystal Warriors against the threat of Chaos

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

