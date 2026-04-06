Masters of the Universe Chronicles Ram Man & Fisto 2-Pack Revealed

NewMasters of the Universe collectibles are on the way as Mattel prepares for the new live-action 2026 film. Not only will He-Man get some new releases, but his fellow allies are ready to retake Eternia and take on the forces of Skeletor. A new series of Masters of the Universe: Chronicles figures is here, bringing these new live-action characters to life, including a new Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack. Ram Man & Fisto arrive with a new 6.5" collector-level that captures the movie-accurate actor likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Both figures showcase deluxe articulation with 30 movable joints each, impressive detail, and themed accessories.

Each Master of the Universe Chronicles figure comes with unique features, with Ram Man getting coil leg extensions, extra hands, and a hatchet. Fisto, on the other hand, gets an attachable energy effect and two alternate fists. Both heroes are packaged in a deluxe window box with new 2026 movie-inspired artwork, and they are set to release in May 2026. Pre-orders of this 2026 Fisto and Ram-Man Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack are already live for $53.99.