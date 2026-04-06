Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel
Masters of the Universe Chronicles Ram Man & Fisto 2-Pack Revealed
ew Masters of the Universe collectibles are on the way from Mattel, including figures based on the 2026 live-action film
Article Summary
- Mattel unveils a Masters of the Universe Chronicles Ram Man & Fisto 2-pack based on the 2026 live action film.
- Figures feature movie-accurate likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.
- Each 6.5-inch figure boasts 30 points of articulation and deluxe character accessories.
- Amazon exclusive set available for pre-order now, with release scheduled for May 2026 at $53.99.
Masters of the Universe Chronicles: Ram Man & Fisto – $53.99
Pre-Order – Amazon.com (#ad)
"This Chronicles two-pack of action figures celebrates the 2026 live action Masters of the Universe movie and the dramatic battles of good versus evil at 6.5-inch scale. It includes two heroes of the Royal Guard — Ram Man, the human battering ram, and Fisto, the hand-to-hand fighter with the oversized metallic fist. These figures have collector-level detail and movie-accurate designs, including actor likenesses. The enhanced 30+ points of articulation deliver deluxe posability, and the figures comes with signature character accessories."
- These Chronicles action figures of heroes Ram Man and Fisto from the 2026 Masters of the Universe movie bring incredibly detailed screen-to-shelf design at 6.5-inch scale with deluxe articulation.
- The collector-level figures are content-accurate to the thrilling live action movie and include actor likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang for Ram Man and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson for Fisto.