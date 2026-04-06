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Masters of the Universe Chronicles Ram Man & Fisto 2-Pack Revealed

ew Masters of the Universe collectibles are on the way from Mattel, including figures based on the 2026 live-action film

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Article Summary

  • Mattel unveils a Masters of the Universe Chronicles Ram Man & Fisto 2-pack based on the 2026 live action film.
  • Figures feature movie-accurate likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.
  • Each 6.5-inch figure boasts 30 points of articulation and deluxe character accessories.
  • Amazon exclusive set available for pre-order now, with release scheduled for May 2026 at $53.99.

NewMasters of the Universe collectibles are on the way as Mattel prepares for the new live-action 2026 film. Not only will He-Man get some new releases, but his fellow allies are ready to retake Eternia and take on the forces of Skeletor. A new series of Masters of the Universe: Chronicles figures is here, bringing these new live-action characters to life, including a new Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack. Ram Man & Fisto arrive with a new 6.5" collector-level that captures the movie-accurate actor likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Both figures showcase deluxe articulation with 30 movable joints each, impressive detail, and themed accessories.

Each Master of the Universe Chronicles figure comes with unique features, with Ram Man getting coil leg extensions, extra hands, and a hatchet. Fisto, on the other hand, gets an attachable energy effect and two alternate fists. Both heroes are packaged in a deluxe window box with new 2026 movie-inspired artwork, and they are set to release in May 2026. Pre-orders of this 2026 Fisto and Ram-Man Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack are already live for $53.99.

 

Masters of the Universe Chronicles: Ram Man & Fisto – $53.99

Pre-Order – Amazon.com (#ad)

"This Chronicles two-pack of action figures celebrates the 2026 live action Masters of the Universe movie and the dramatic battles of good versus evil at 6.5-inch scale. It includes two heroes of the Royal Guard — Ram Man, the human battering ram, and Fisto, the hand-to-hand fighter with the oversized metallic fist. These figures have collector-level detail and movie-accurate designs, including actor likenesses. The enhanced 30+ points of articulation deliver deluxe posability, and the figures comes with signature character accessories."

  • These Chronicles action figures of heroes Ram Man and Fisto from the 2026 Masters of the Universe movie bring incredibly detailed screen-to-shelf design at 6.5-inch scale with deluxe articulation.
  • The collector-level figures are content-accurate to the thrilling live action movie and include actor likenesses of Jon Xue Zhang for Ram Man and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson for Fisto.

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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