Mattel Creations Announces 3,000 Piece MEGA x Cybertruck Set

Mattel is back with another amazing Mattel Creations release as they team up with Tesla for their newest MEGA CONSTRUX creation. The Cybertruck is coming to life, and collectors will be able to build their very own with this set that features over 3,000 pieces. This set is as faithful as possible to the actual Cybertruck vehicle with a sharp look that puts the future in your hands. Mattel has loaded this set with incredible details with air suspension, armor glass windows, and even some hidden Easter Eggs that fans will have to build to see. Priced at $250, this massive Cybertruck replica can be yours, and pre-orders will go on sale this Friday (October 15, 2021). Tesla fans will be able to find the upcoming set here and be sure to also take advantage of the AR Experience Mattel Creations is offering to an even better up close look at the set.

"Mattel, Inc. announced today that MEGA, the company's popular construction brand, is unveiling the first-ever buildable Cybertruck, geared towards toy collectors and automotive enthusiasts. The MEGA Cybertruck building set includes more than 3,000 pieces that replicate the notable vehicle design and will be available on MattelCreations.com starting October 15th. "Creating collectible, design-driven products is core to MEGA, and the Cybertruck building set is a one-of-a-kind model," said Bisma Ansari, SVP of MEGA. "By partnering with innovative brands within design and pop culture, MEGA continues to deliver premium products for collectors."

The MEGA Cybertruck building set has authentically detailed styling integrated throughout, and key product features include:

Adjustable suspension to raise and lower the Cybertruck's height;

Functional tonneau cover that pops on and off;

Folding tailgate that slides into the truck frame and out of sight;

Interchangeable windows with viral Cybertruck window crack.

"To complement the innovative nature of the Cybertruck, MEGA has created an immersive Augmented Reality experience for the building set, which uses a QR-code that allows consumers to view a scalable, built product in their environment. Through the Mattel Creations platform, Mattel creates highly curated, specialty offerings that both celebrate and stretch Mattel's intellectual property. Mattel Creations collaborates with today's most imaginative artists, brands, and pop culture influencers to remix Mattel's iconic toys into entirely new inspired designs where toys become art and art is influenced by toys. The collections are offered directly to consumers through MattelCreations.com."

