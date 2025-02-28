Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Digs Up New Jurassic World Rebirth Aquilops 'Dolores' Figure

Get ready for a walk in the park, the Jurassic Park that is, as a new set of collectibles are here including Micro Adventures from Mattel

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters July 2, 2025, directed by Gareth Edwards with a script by David Koepp.

The film follows Zora Bennett, Dr. Loomis, and Duncan Kincaid on a mission to a mysterious, dino-filled island.

Mattel unveils new collectibles, including the interactive Aquilops "Dolores" figure, set for 2025 release.

Dolores reacts to touch, features sound, and includes "protect" mode, inspired by movie's dinosaur characters.

Jurassic World Rebirth is slated for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, and is the latest installment in the iconic dinosaur franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, the film is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. The plot centers on a new character, Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert who has been recruited by a pharmaceutical company for a new high-stakes mission. Teaming up with paleontologists Dr. Henry Loomis and Duncan Kincaid, they must sneak onto a forbidden island. However, this is the original site of Jurassic Park's research facility and harbors mutated, failed dinosaur experiments that have thrived in isolation for decades.

This movie will introduce new dinosaurs on-screen, and Mattel is bringing them to life like their new Primal Protector Aqilops "Dolores" figure. Our covert team will find a stranded family on the island, and this dino seems to be attached to them. Dolores is an interactive dinosaur that reacts to movement, including petting and food, like it included licorice treats. Sounds will also be featured here, and a tail-activated "protect" mode will launch the dinosaur into action. This is just the beginning of what Mattel will be crafting for Jurassic Park Rebirth, with masks, figures, and even a micro playset coming soon. Pre-orders are not live yet, but these are all set for a 2025 release, so stay tuned for more Rebirth collectibles from Mattel as they are revealed.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Primal Protector Aqilops "Dolores"

"Bring the human and dinosaur interactions from Jurassic World Rebirth home with this Primal Protector Aquilops 'Dolores' inspired by the relationship between Isabella and her companion dinosaur in the movie. This interactive dinosaur toy reacts positively to petting, has a tail activated "protect" action mode and is ready to chomp on a licorice treat. This active playmate with design inspired by the movie makes a great gift for dinosaur lovers 4 years and older."

