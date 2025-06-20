Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, monster high

Mattel Scares with New SDCC Monster High Sweet Screams Twyla

Mattel is back with an impressive and exclusive collection of collectibles for San Diego Comic Con 2025 like a new Monster High doll

Article Summary Monster High debuts Sweet Screams Twyla as a spooky-chic exclusive for SDCC 2025 collectors.

Twyla stuns in a candy-inspired tulle dress with eerie ice cream cone headband and killer heels.

Includes pet Dustin with a cotton candy scent and a “Sweet Screams” mini comic storybook.

SDCC exclusive Twyla features premium packaging, 11 articulation points, and authenticity certificate.

Get ready to enter the dreamworld of spooky-sweet fashion as Mattel unveils its latest San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusive. Say hello to the Monster High Sweet Screams Twyla, that is a deadly delight. This hauntingly stylish take on the daughter of the Boogey Man reimagines Twyla in a candy-coated nightmare, blending pastel goth flair with Monster High's signature creepy-chic vibes. Dressed in wicked candy hues, her look features candied accessories, cotton candy fun, and eerie eye makeup. Her accessories are straight out of a twisted candy shop with killer heels, a dripping ice cream cone headband, and her pet Dustin, who smells like cotton candy.

This spooky yet sweet nightmare even comes with a Monster High "Sweet Screams" mini-comic storybook that helps fans dive deeper into this frightmare. Prepare for some Sweet Screams at SDCC 2025 with Monster High Twyla, which is 10" tall, features premium packaging with artwork, and a Certificate of Authenticity. This exclusive will be offered right in San Diego for $80 as well as online with Mattel Creations on July 24 at 12 PM EST.

Monster High Sweet Screams Twyla (SDCC 2025)

"Your favorite candy-coated frightmare has returned! Sweet Screams is back with a special edition in time to celebrate San Diego Comic-Con. Looking like she's spun from sugar, our Twyla doll wears a beautiful tulle confection of a dress. Syrup drips from her ice-cream-cone headband down to her killer heels, and her accessories are a terrifying treat to behold. Don't forget to give her pet Dustin a sniff, because you might just catch a spooky-sweet whiff of something yummy…"

MONSTER HIGH® SWEET SCREAMS™ TWYLA® Doll

10 inches tall with 11 points of articulation

Styled in a layered tulle dress with "candied" accessories

Pet Dustin smells like cotton candy

"Sweet Screams" mini comic storybook reveals a frightmare adventure

Arrives in jaw-dropping premium packaging with original artwork

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!