Blokees Changes the Game with New Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Figure

The game is changing as Blokees has been putting out some incredible things over the past year. Their Transformers Galaxy Series and Defender Series releases have been a real treat, and that is only the beginning. They have recently taken on the mantle of Marvel Rivals with some new upcoming building kits. Toy Fair 2026 just revealed that some new characters are on the way, with Rocket Raccoon and Peni Parker. These will go with the already released Spider-Man and Venom kits that bring their video game designs to life. Thankfully, some of these sets have already been released overseas, and we decided to build one to see how they are.

This release from Blokees is part of the Marvel Rivals "Champion Class" series, a line of snap‑fit plastic model action figures. It is inspired directly by the characters and aesthetic of the Marvel Rivals multiplayer game. Unlike traditional pre‑painted figures, these are build‑your‑own kits with pre‑painted parts that easily pop together, no glue or tools required, making them approachable for both collectors and hobbyists alike. When fully assembled, this figure is nothing less than sensational, spectacular, maybe even amazing.

Despite this being a model kit, this figure moves and feels like a high-end import release like Revoltech. Even the odd design captures that style, and Blokees even gave him accessories with extra hands, a webbed arm attack, and a web effect. The articulation on this beauty is a treat, and you can capture most poses that Marvel Legends or pricey lines like Figuarts, Mezco, or even MAFEX can do. While I am not saying the Blokees Marvel Rivals Spider-Man is better, for only $20, these figures surely steal the show. Collectors can pre-order one right now on Fan Channel sites, and they are set to arrive this month (February 2026). Be sure to check out the official Blokees site to see what other kits fit your collection.

