Transformers: Beast Wars Tigerhawk Unleashes His Fury with Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Tigerhawk is joining Hasbro's Transformers Legacy United collection with an impressive new figure. Tigerhawk originally made his debut in the third and final season of Beast Wars in the Japanese version that showcased the fusion of two powerful Maximals, Airazor and Tigatron. Combined, this Maximal is one of the most powerful in the universe and features a pretty wild design with a white tiger with wings. Tigerhawk played a pivotal role in the battle against the Predacons and their sinister plans and has now returned with a sweet new figure for Beast Wars fans. Releasing as a Leader Class figure, Tigerhawk comes in at 7.5" tall, converts into his tiger-falcon mode in 43 steps, and will come equipped with three blasters and two wing blades. Transformers fans will not find a more powerful Beast Wars figure, and this is one Maximal collectors won't want to miss. Pre-orders are live and selling out fast with a $55.99 price tag, January 2024 release, and can be found right here and here.

Transformers Legacy United Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Leader Class Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk action figure! This 7.5-inch Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk action figure converts between robot and tiger-falcon modes in 43 steps. Gear up for battle with the included blaster and wing blade accessories that attach in both modes. The Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk figure is inspired by the character from the animated series Beast Wars: Transformers, and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 5 accessories, and instructions.

BEAST WARS UNIVERSE TIGERHAWK ACTION FIGURE: This 7.5-inch (19 cm) Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, Beast Wars: Transformers

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to tiger-falcon toy in 43 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Beast Wars Universe Tigerhawk figure comes with 3 blasters and 2 wing blade accessories. Accessories attach in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

