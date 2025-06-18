Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Bring Home Your Own Star Wars Sith Wayfinder from Disney Parks

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Star Wars

Device features lights, Sith runes, and interacts with Kyber crystals sold at Galaxy’s Edge for unique effects.

Wayfinder illuminated light sequence and voice messages from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kyber crystals.

Sith Wayfinder comes in collectible crate packaging adorned with Sith Eternal logo for an authentic experience.

The Sith Wayfinder was introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and is a mysterious and ancient device. It was created by the Sith with the purpose of charting hidden paths through the Unknown Regions of the galaxy. Its primary use was to lead the users to Exegol, the long-lost Sith homeworld and secret base of Emperor Palpatine's Final Order. This artifact is crafted with dark side energy and inscribed with Sith runes. Only two Wayfinders are known to exist in the Star Wars galaxy, with one possessed by Darth Vader and the other located among the ruins of the Death Star II.

Thankfully, Disney makes it much easier for collectors to get their hands on one as they're offered as faithful replicas through Disney Parks. Designed to interact with the Kyber crystals (sold separately) from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, the Sith Wayfinder lights up and plays voices from each crystal. This detailed reproduction is featured in crate packaging with the logo of the Sith Eternal and is priced at only $49.99. Collectors can find these replicas right at Disney Parks as well as online through shopDisney right now.

Sith Wayfinder – Star Wars Archive Collection

"The Sith wayfinder was a type of pyramidal wayfinder created by the Sith to guide the way to Exegol. Designed to interact with the Kyber crystals (sold separately), this Sith Wayfinder is a detailed reproduction of the artifact featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Available in black and white versions, it will light up and play the voices featured on the various Kyber crystals. Goes through a pulsating light sequence before activating the voice messages."

"Changes color depending on the color of the crystals. As Darth Maul once said, "Sith Holocrons are keys that can open many doors." Considered by the Jedi to be among the most dangerous objects in the Galaxy, a Sith Holocron is believed to hold the key to the dark side."

