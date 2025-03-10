Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Unveils Exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins He-Ro

A new Masters of the Universe Origins exclusive has arrived from Mattel Creations as the first ever Club Grayskull figure is here

Club Grayskull has arrived and is a special annual Digital Membership for Masters of the Universe fans. This unique pass is packed with exclusive benefits for dedicated fans, like the ability to purchase figures before the general public, members-only polls, exclusive content, and, more importantly, members-only releases. That is right, some upcoming Masters of the Universe figures will be Club Grayskull exclusive, and the first one has arrived with Origins He-Ro! He-Ro was originally planned for the classic Powers of Grayskull toy line from Mattel back in the late 1980s. He was meant to be the mystical predecessor to He-Man, but the line was canceled before his figure was released.

This left He-Ro's story largely untold, but nothing can keep the Masters of the Universe now, and he would be reintroduced to the Masters of the Universe Classics line. Now he is coming to the legendary MOTU: Origins line, the way he was always supposed to, with 16 points of articulation and standing 5.5" tall. He will come in his very own packaging with exclusive mini comic and themed accessories. The Most Powerful Wizard in the Universe is here for Club Grayskull Members Only for $20 with an April 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe Origins He-Ro Figure

"The Most Powerful Wizard in the Universe arrives in the Origins line for the first time with his iconic golden armor and red cape. He's prepared to fight the monsters and dinosaurs of Preternia with a magical staff that can spin and open, allowing him to harness the good magic of the Ancient Wizards. Our Club Grayskull membership figure is ready to defend your collection."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ He-Ro™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

Comes with premium VUM golden armor, cape, gauntlets, and staff weapon

Also includes exclusive mini comic

Arrives in an all-new window packaging for in-the-box display

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

