Max Factory Debuts New Ronin fimga from Falslander Illustrations

There is a new mysterious Ronin in town as Good Smile Company and Max Factory reveal their newest figma. Coming out of the Falslander Illustrations, this design is loaded with detail, articulation, and accessories. A figma features smooth yet posable joints to capture the human body as close as possible in action figure form. The Ronin does feature removable parts, including her roningasa hat, dress, three different face plates, and thigh parts for even more display options. That is not all either, as she will come with her own arsenal of weapons, including an odachi and tanto swords. Max Factory has loaded out this figure with some remarkable detail and accessories that can really give this Ronin her own story and will be a nice figure in any collection. The Falslander Ronin figma is priced at $98.99, she is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The lone warrior who wields a huge sword. From illustrator neco's new series of illustrations "FALSLANDER" comes a figma of the lone warrior RONIN."

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

She comes with three face plates including an expressionless face, a face with closed eyes and a glaring face.

Her odachi sword that surpasses her own height in length and her tanto sword are included.

She can be displayed drawing her odachi sword, and parts to display her tanto sheathed are included as well.

She can be displayed wearing her roningasa hat with the use of an interchangeable head part.

An interchangeable abdomen part and interchangeable thigh parts are included to display her lightly equipped.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.