Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New 1/6 Silver Surfer (Fantastic Four #72) Statue

Step into the world of Marvel Comics with a new set of 1/6 scale Marvel Comics statue including the herald of Galactus , the Silver Surfer

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Silver Surfer statue inspired by Fantastic Four #72

The collectible features a detailed Surfer on his board with a cosmic backdrop and art card

Includes a reprint of Fantastic Four #72 for fans and comic book collectors

Pre-orders are open for $59.99, with the Silver Surfer statue set for September 2025 release

McFarlane Toys is taking its Marvel Comics statue series to the cosmos as it debuts its latest 1/6 statue with the Silver Surfer. The Silver Surfer debuted in the comics with Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966), during the legendary "Galactus Trilogy". Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the Surfer was initially known as Norrin Radd and reigned from the peaceful planet Zenn-La. However, he volunteered to become Galactus's herald in exchange for sparing his homeworld, taking on the role of locating new planets for Galactus to consume.

His first visit to Earth brought him into conflict with the Fantastic Four, but he soon turned against his master, inspired by the nobility and resistance of humanity. The Surfer even returns to the big screen for the new Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Step, even if it was the alternate version, Shalla-Bal. McFarlane brings the herald of Galactus to life as their latest 1/6 statue. The statue is inspired by Fantastic Four #72 and will even come with a reprint of the classic comic book. Take flight with this chrome hero who is depicted on his surfboard in great detail with a cosmic backdrop and collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live for $59.99, and he is set for a September 2025 release.

Silver Surfer (Fantastic Four #72) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"The Silver Surfer has seen enough of humanity to know that it must be destroyed. The Fantastic Four do battle with the cosmic wanderer, but with Sue Richards out of commission, the task at hand seems even more daunting! Will the Surfer see the error of his ways…before it's too late?"

Inspired by FANTASTIC FOUR #72 cover artwork.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes FANTASTIC FOUR #72 reprint comic book.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!