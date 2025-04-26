Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Batman Adventures Etrigan: The Demon Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of collectible figures from The New Batman Adventures with animated cel included

Article Summary Discover Etrigan the Demon from The New Batman Adventures by McFarlane Toys.

Featuring Etrigan's animated design with swappable hands and display base.

Includes exclusive animation cel and art frame as part of the collectible.

Pre-order now for $27.99, figure releases in May 2025.

Etrigan the Demon makes an appearance in The New Batman Adventures episode "The Demon Within." Etrigan is the demonic alter ego of Jason Blood, a cursed immortal who is bound to speak in rhymes and wield hellfire against evil. Voiced by Michael T. Weiss, Etrigan helps Batman stop Klarion the Witch Boy and his twisted magical schemes. Etrigan always focuses on the more magical side of DC Comics, something that Batman usually clashes with. McFarlane Toys is returning to The New Batman Adventures as they unveiled a new set of DC figures.

Etirgan made this cut this time, featuring his animated design from the popular cartoon with a variety of swappable hands. Unlike previous DC Collectibles releases, these figures do feature a truly unique addition with a reproduction animation cel & art frame. Bring home a new figure for your Batan collectibles along with a piece of animated history from DC Comics while you're at it. Pre-orders for Etrigan the Demon are already live for $27.99 with a May 2025 release.

Etrigan: The Demon (The New Batman Adventures)

"Etrigan was a lesser demon of Hell who burned with rage and ambition. When he rebelled against his master Lucifer, the infernal lord allowed the magician Merlin to bind Etrigan to a human scribe named Jason Blood. When danger threatens, Jason switches with Etrigan, but is transported to Hell while the Demon is in control. For his part, Etrigan resents being forced to act like a 'hero' for a human and plots to gain his freedom."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

ETRIGAN is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES.

Accessories include figure display base and 4 extra hands.

Includes reproduction animation cel & art frame.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures!

