McFarlane Flips Superman's World Upside Down with Classic Bizarro

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse, but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut even more DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new classic Bizarro figure, celebrating his origins from 1958 in Superboy #68.

#68. Bizarro flaunts a bright blue and red suit with a backward S logo and interchangeable hands for diverse poses.

This DC Multiverse Classic Bizarro figure, with a wired cape, will release April-May 2025 at GameStop.

The 7'' Bizarro figure boasts 22 articulation points, a collector card, and is ideal for DC fans and collectors.

DC Comics Bizarro is one of Superman's most beloved and bizarre foes, first appearing in Superboy #68 in 1958. Created by writer Otto Binder and artist George Papp, Bizarro is the twisted duplicate of Superman, who has been made by imperfect cloning from Zod, duplicating rays, and even coming from Bizarro-World. While his teen self was the 1st appearance, many DC fans know his older look, who made its debut in Action Comics #254 in July 1959. McFarlane is bringing back this classic Superman villain as they unveiled their newest DC Multiverse DC Classics figure.

This marks the second Bizarro figure to arrive, with the first being the more modern version of the villain from the comics. Bizarro is featured in a bright blue, red, and yellow suit with his signature backward S logo and his infamous Bizarro No. 1 necklace. This version will feature a sweet fabric cape that has a wire, too, allowing for more dynamic posing. Besides the necklace, he will just feature a pair of swappable hands, a display base, and a collector card. The DC Comics Classic Bizarro is set to be released at GameStop and select retailers with a later April – Early May 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys – Bizzaro (DC Classic) Gold Label

"Bizarro is a Frankenstein-like monster with a heart of gold. Although he was originally created by Lex Luthor, he has gone on to prove that he has a moral character far superior to that of his mad scientist father. Possessing many Kryptonian abilities—albeit warped and twisted—this heroic clone of Superman fights for truth, justice, and the Bizarro way."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BIZZARO™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include Bizarro necklace, 2 extra hands and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

