McFarlane Reveals Bloodied The Princess Bride Variant Figures

McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they add some more figures for their new 7" The Princess Bride action figure collection. Wave 2 will consist of mostly repaints which will include Inigo Montoya and Westley with some new bloodied variants. These two deadly swordsmen are back and ready for some new bloody action with these rereleased figures. McFarlane Toys is no stranger to repaints and rereleases, and I have to admit, I am a fan of bloodied repaints, so these will be nice figures to add if you missed the first launch or just love The Princess Bride. Both The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya and Dread Pirate Roberts (Westley) Bloodied variant are priced at $25.99. They are expected to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located right here. Be sure to keep an eye out for more figures in McFarlane Toys Wave 2 release with Buttercup, Fezzik, and Vizzini.

"Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya; you killed my father; prepare to die." This phrase that Inigo practices repeatedly for his ultimate encounter with Count Rugen completely sums up his motivation throughout the story. We learn in a flashback to his childhood that he had adored his father, a great swordmaker, who had created as his magnum opus a glittering sword for the six- fingered count. The Count returned, was displeased with the product and refused to pay the price he had originally offered, and then in a fit of anger he killed Inigo's father, shattering young Inigo's life. Inigo spends the rest of his childhood and young adulthood mastering the sword, and ultimately becomes a wizard, the highest ranked swordsman in the world."

"The only thing known concerning the Dread Pirate Roberts is that he never leaves captives alive. It is revealed during the course of the story that Roberts is not one man, but a series of individuals who periodically pass the name and reputation to a chosen successor. Everyone except the successor is then released at a convenient port, a new crew hired, and the former Roberts stays aboard as first mate. The constant reference to "Captain Roberts" establishes the new Roberts' persona. After the crew is convinced, the former Roberts leaves the ship and retires on his earnings."