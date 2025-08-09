Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

McFarlane Reveals Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero vs. Mileena 2-Pack

Step into the bloody world of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveiled their new line of Klassic fighters with video game packaging

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero vs. Mileena deluxe action figure 2-pack.

Features game-accurate designs, swappable heads and hands, and iconic character accessories.

Set includes Sub-Zero's ice powers, Skull Spine Fatality, and Mileena’s sai with energy effects.

Pre-orders now live for $69.99; officially releases September 2025 for Mortal Kombat collectors.

Mileena made her bloodthirsty debut in Mortal Kombat II alongside her "sister," Kitana, and now she is following her sister to McFarlane Toys. Created by Shang Tsung as a twisted clone of Kitana, Mileena mixes Edenian beauty with Tarkatan savagery. She wears a similar outfit to Kitana, and while very similar, she features a defect, though by hiding her wicked fang-filled mouth beneath her mask. In the game, her Klassic Fatality features her removing that mask to devour her opponent. Mileena's tragic existence, bloody fighting style, and savagery make her one of the franchise's most chaotic and deadly female fighters.

Mileena is now joining McFarlane Toys' Mortal Kombat Klassic line with the first 2-Pack set featuring Sub-Zero. Unlike the other figures that have been revealed, these sets feature more accessories, swappable parts, and a reversible backdrop with a fight base. Kollectors will be able to display Mileena with or without her mask on, with Sub-Zero getting some icy power effects, including a frozen spine with a skull attached. This is one set that will also enhance any of the other Mortal Kombat Klassic figures with Scorpion, Liu Kang, and Kitana. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store for $69.99 and a September 2025 release.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero vs Mileena Deluxe 2-Pack

"MILEENA: Serving as an assassin along with her twin sister Kitana, Mileena's dazzling appearance conceals her hideous intentions. At Shao Kahn's request, she is asked to watch for her twin's suspected dissension and must put a stop to it at any cost. SUB-ZERO – Thought to have been killed in the Shaolin tournament, Sub-Zero mysteriously returns. It is believed he travelled into the outworld to again attempt to assassinate Shang Tsung. To do so he must fight his way through Shao Kahn's tournament"

Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories: 4 alternate hands, 2 alternate head portraits, Sub-Zero's Ice Grenade, Spine Rip Fatality, Spine Rip Fatality with a head peg, Mileena's twin sai, and Throwing Sai energy effects

Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversable backdrop. Flight stands can connect to the base to re-create custom fight scenes

