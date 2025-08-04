Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals New Deluxe Avatar: The Way of Water 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys reveals new Gold Label 2-Pack with Recom Quaritch & RDA Banshee from Avatar: The Way of Water

In Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Recom Quaritch is a resurrected version of Colonel Miles Quaritch, in a Na'vi body that was created by the RDA (Resources Development Administration). Unlike his human predecessor, this version of the first film villain is permanently in Na'vi form, granting him enhanced strength, agility, and the ability to survive in Pandora's environment without a breathing mask. One of his major accomplishments is successfully bonding with a Mountain Banshee (Ikran), a rite of passage typically exclusive to the Omaticaya clan. This marks a significant moment, symbolizing Quaritch's deeper integration into Na'vi culture, except is using it for conquest rather than belonging.

McFarlane Toys brings this villain, Na'vi, to life with a new Avatar: The Way of Water Gold Label 2-Pack. The Recom Quaritch & RDA Banshee, this 6" figure has 22 points of articulation, a Mega Banshee, and a dynamic themed base. Colonel Quaritch is ready for war with a tactical vest and a variety of accessories like Z-33R Recom Pistol, a six-shot revolver, and a knife. This Avatar Gold Label 2-Pack is priced at $199.99, and pre-orders are live on the McFarlane Toys Store with an October release date.

Recom Quaritch & RDA Banshee (Avatar: The Way of Water)

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans."

Features Colonel Quaritch in his Recom Avatar look and his RDA Banshee based on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Mega Banshee can be posed to fly and crawl as seen in the film Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Includes extra hands, knife, Z-33R Recom Pistol, six-shot revolver, alternate Banshee and Quaritch heads, environmental rock base and figure base.

