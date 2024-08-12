Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, cinemark

Alien: Romulus Brings Horror and New Popcorn Buckets to Theaters

A new movie is arriving in theaters as Alien: Romulus is bringing horror back into space along with a new set of collectible popcorn buckets

In 1979, moviegoers were introduced to real horror in space with Alien, which was directed by Ridley Scott. This sci-fi horror film follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo as they encounter a deadly extraterrestrial. After investigating a distress signal on a distant moon, the crew accidentally brings back a hostile alien life form after discovering an alien ship. This was the first arrival of the Xenomorph, which would begin to stalk and kill the crew members one by one. The horrors of space now return to their horrifying roots with director Fede Álvarez with Alien: Romulus, which takes place after the events of the first film and before the sequel Aliens. The new film arrives in theaters this weekend, and there are plenty of collectibles and movie theater merchandise arriving for the event.

The popcorn game has truly advanced in these past few years, delivering some truly incredible collectible and intricate popcorn buckets and cups. We have recently seen this with Deadpool & Wolverine, which put out plenty of theater fun from replica masks, zombie heads, and even a seductive Wolverine. That tradition continues for Alien: Romulus as theaters dish out a new set of theater-exclusive popcorn buckets and cups to take your movie-watching experience to new levels. All of these can be found in theaters right now (while supplies last), with an online release soon or in the near future.

Regal Cinemas

The Xenomorph and Facehugger are the highlights here, with an Alien head that can hold your butter treats and the Facehugger container that lights up with one of these creepy Facehuggers on the side. They also have some fun souvenir cups with some fun collectible toppers.

AMC gets pretty creative here as they turn an ordinary popcorn bucket into your worst nightmare with a massive Facehugger stuck to the side that will constantly have you on edge.

Alamo Drafthouse

Who would not want to eat an Alien: Romulus-themed menu and snag up a Collector's Glass and pin set while they are at it?! Featured items include Escape Hatch Queso, Facehugger Fries, Xenoburger, and two themed alcoholic drinks with Acid Blood and Zero Gravity Shake.

Cinemark Theaters

Lastly, Alien: Romulus fans who end up at a Cinemark theater can get their hands on two items, starting with an alien blood-inspired Green Slime 16-oz cup. If that was not enough, the massive Xenomorph head popcorn bucket with surly do that features a holding handle and a hatch at the top to hold nya treat you desire.

Be sure to check out Alien: Romulus in theaters on August 16, with early screenings on August 15. In space, no one can hear you eating popcorn.

