McFarlane Toys Announces Medieval Spawn Kickstarter at SDCC 2023

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we are checking out some of the panels from hit companies like McFarlane Toys with some big news

We are on the floor at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and McFarlane Toys has kicked off their latest panel. Some big news is breaking out of it as Sir John of York is back as McFarlane debuts their second Spawn Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign! Sir John was slaughtered by the King he served only to be reborn as one of the first true Hell Knights! This figure was teased since the previous Spawn Kickstarter arrived, but fans are getting a first look at him right at SDCC! Medieval Spawn is easily one of McFarlane's most detailed figures to date and there will be a formal announcement next month. For now, fans can check out the panel pics below. Stay tuned for more SDCC coverage as Bleeding Cool continues to explore the convention floor. Until then check out all of the current Spawn figures that McFarlane Toys has recently released here to build up your Hellspawn collection.

Previously from McFarlane Toys Kickstarter Campaign:

"In 1992 the very first Spawn comic book hit shelves setting sales record for an independent comic. A few years later in 1995, the first Spawn action figure was released to retail and critical acclaim helping to usher in a whole new way of giving you much detailed and 'art' to your action figures. Now, twenty-five years later, Todd McFarlane is joining forces with Kickstarter to help deliver an updated version of that original 1995 toy & comic release."

About McFarlane Toys

"Founded over 25 years ago by Todd McFarlane, the Grammy-and Emmy-winning producer/director and the creator of Spawn, McFarlane Toys is a global toy company and an industry leader and innovator. As a design driven company known for unparalleled attention to detail, McFarlane has set the bar in the action figure category. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona McFarlane has offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Montreal."

About Spawn:

"In 1994, Todd decided to form his own toy company, now known as McFarlane Toys, to be able to guarantee his fans a quality product that he personally was completely satisfied with. Intricately detailed, highly articulated and reasonably priced, Spawn action figures have become some of the most highly sought-after toys on the market."

