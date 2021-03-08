Darkseid and Steppenwolf Debut As Deluxe Figures From Mcfarlane Toys

Fans are finally about to see the might of Darkseid on the silver screen with the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on March 18. McFarlane Toys is also getting ready for the event by revealing two new figures for their DC Multiverse line. We have already seen The Flash and Aquaman's reveal, but now it looks like Darkseid and Steppenwolf get their debut. However, these figures are different, getting labeled as Deluxe and getting the price double that of the normal figures. Both figures feature their appearances in Zack Snyder's Justice League and will come with bases and weapons. They will seemingly be larger than the other 7" figures in the line, making them worthy opponents for the members of the Justice League.

Any fan of the Justice League and Darkseid will not want to miss out on these amazing figures. This is the first collectible figure (besides Funko) that has been released for this design of Darkseid, and I can not wait to get it in hand. I hope we can get a more armored version of the Ruler of Apokolips later on down the road too. Steppenwolf's new design is pretty quiet, and he will be a great figure to also dimply with the members of the Justice League if/when they are released. Collectors can find that pre-orders are live for both Deluxe Mcfarlane Toys Zack Snyder's Justice League figure and Darkseid can be found here with Steppenwolf being located here. They are slated to release by January 2022, but we imagine that date will change later on to an earlier date.

"Where Monsters and Giants live. Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based on the DC Multiverse. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play. Darkseid is based on his look in the Justice League Movie."

Comes with his staff, and a base

Included collectable art card with movie photography of Darkseid on the front, and character biography on the back

Showcased in DC Justice League window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Justice League Mega Figures! Steppenwolf. Figure Sold Separately.

"An eight-foot-tall warrior from the nightmare world of Apokolips, Steppenwolf is general of the Apokoliptian army. With enhanced strength, agility, and endurance, Steppenwolf is a master with any weapon but prefers to wield his Electro-Axe to crush his opponents."

Where Monsters and Giants Live

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Comes with his Axe and a base