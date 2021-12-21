Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue

The waters are not safe once again as Iron Studios takes collectors back to Amity Island with their impressive Jaws statue. The Jaws Attack Demi Art Scale 1/20 measures 31" tall, 41" long, and has a depth of 14.6" tall. Just underneath the surface of the water, a monster is coming in for the snack as "Bruce" with Sam Quint on the menu this time. Amity Police Chief Martin Brody watches horror unfold with this incredibly massive Jaws statue in a beautifully recreated depiction of the shark hunting ship, the Orca. From the detail on the Great White Shark to the emotion on the sea snack, this Jaws statue is one collectibles collectors will want. The Jaws Attack Demi Art Scale 1/20 is priced at a whopping $2999.99, with a December 2022 release date, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Off the coast of Amity Island, the famous shark fishing vessel called the Orca, named after the shark's only natural enemy faces its wreckage after a long hunt for the deadliest marine predator it has ever faced. Crewed by its captain, eccentric war veteran Sam Quint, alongside Amity Police Chief Martin Brody, the vessel's stern shatters into pieces in the teeth of the sea's most fearsome creature, the Great White Shark. With the bow of the boat suspended from the water by the weight and strength of the animal, Quint fights the creature, slipping into the voracious mouth of the monstrous fish, while Brody, in despair, holds on to the doorframes of the Orca\'s cabin, so he doesn't have the same terrible fate. Replicating the final scene of combat between the brave hunters and cinema\'s most famous carnivore, Iron Studios proudly presents its "Jaws Attack Demi Art Scale 1/20" statue, inspired by the classic and iconic film directed by Steven Spielberg."

"More than a collectible statue, a true work of art meticulously replicated in the smallest details of its sculpture, with extreme realism in the textures, colors, and scales of size reproduced in this piece, seeking excellence in its representation. Already available for Pre-Order, the statue was unveiled at the annual Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition virtual event during CCXP Worlds 2021 in the Worlds to Collect arena. Stay tuned for all the news from Iron Studios, coming soon on its social media and YouTube channel."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references the Movie

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 31 in (H) x 41 in (W) x 14.6 in (D)

Product Weight: 52.9 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022