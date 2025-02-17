Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: cinderella, shopDisney

Disney Debuts 75th Anniversary Cinderella Light-Up Glass Slipper

Step into the magic of Disney as they debut a new set of collectibles including 75th Anniversary Cinderella Light-Up Glass Slipper Figure

The 7" replica features an iridescent finish and sculpted cushion base, capturing the film's magic.

Bring home this enchanting keepsake for $149 from the ShopDisney website.

Dazzle your collection with the slipper illuminating from its base, a fit for every Disney fan.

Disney's Cinderella is celebrating 75 years since its original release in 1950, marking a milestone for one of the most beloved animated classics of all time. The film, based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault, follows Cinderella, a kind-hearted young woman who finds hope through her Fairy Godmother despite mistreatment from her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. With the help of a little bit of magic, she goes on to attend the royal ball, stealing the heart of the Prince, but the magic runs out at midnight. This makes Cinderella rush out in a dash, leaving questions for the Prince but leaving behind her iconic glass slipper.

This glass slipper is what helps lead Cinderella to a new and incredible life filled with magic and love, which can now be brought home. Disney is celebrating the 75th anniversary of this classic animated feature with a Light-Up Glass Slipper. The figurine will be fully sculpted, standing 7" tall on a sculpted cushion base that features an iridescent finish. You can not wear this replica, but it is a great and significant way to capture the beauty of this iconic Disney movie in a unique way. Cinderella collectors can bring home this light-up slipper for $149, which can be found right on ShopDisney.

Cinderella Light-Up Glass Slipper Figure – 75th Anniversary

"A perfect fit for fans and collectors alike, this Cinderella light-up glass slipper figurine is created in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Walt Disney's classic animated film. The faceted replica has an iridescent finish that catches the light and sparks memories of the beloved fairytale. It is sure to be a treasured keepsake, happily ever after."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted figurine*

Clear glass slipper replica with iridescent finish

Slipper lights up from base, reflects throughout sculpt

Sculpted "cushion" base

On/off switch on bottom

Non-slip feet

Cinderella 75th logo on bottom

Comes in commemorative box with silver foil accents

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Walt Disney's Cinderella (1950)

Part of the Cinderella 75th Anniversary Collection

