Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super7

G.I. Joe: The Movie Cobra Commander ReAction+ Figure Arrives

Super7 is back with a brand new wave of G.I. Joe ReAction+ figures as Wave 6 has arrived, featuring new heroes and villains, Yo Joe!

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new G.I. Joe ReAction+ Cobra Commander figure inspired by the 1987 animated movie.

Figure features vintage O-Ring design, 12 points of articulation, a soft goods black cape, and his signature scepter.

Cobra Commander's origin as a member of Cobra-La is highlighted, bringing his dramatic movie appearance to life.

Available now for $25, this release is part of Wave 6 with more classic Joe characters like Arctic Scarlett and Snake Eyes.

In the 1987 animated film G.I. Joe: The Movie, Cobra Commander undergoes one of his most dramatic character arcs and is a source of controversy. The film revealed his secret origin as a member of Cobra-La, an ancient civilization of bio-organic beings hidden from the modern world. Once a noble scientist among them, he was punished for a failed experiment that disfigured him, leading to his banishment. This would lead him to rise as the masked leader of Cobra, with the movie showcasing Cobra Commander's more snake-like elements as the film goes on.

Super7 is now bringing back Cobra Commander for a new G.I. Joe ReActive+ figure that captures his design from the hit animated film. These ReActive+ figures feature an O-Ring design, just like the original toys, standing 3.75" tall, with 12 points of articulation and a card back. Cobra will get a new soft goods black cape along with his scepter, as he prepares to rule over your G.I. Joe collection. Collectors can already purchase this new ReAction+ Cobra Commander figure right now through Super7 at $25. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Joe figures arriving in this Wave 06 drop with Arctic Scarlett, Mara, and Snake Eyes.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6 Cobra Commander (Movie, Black Cape)

"Slither toward the Cobra lair, if you dare. Cobra has high expectations when it comes to ruling the world. This ReAction+ Figure of Cobra, inspired by his appearance at the opening of the G.I. Joe Movie (1987), is 3.75" scale with 12 points of articulation. Fashioned in vintage O-ring style, this action figure is capable of ultimate pose-ability. And, a soft goods cape and signature scepter are included. The blister card-back packaging features original Super7 artwork with chilling facts about this sinister commander-in-chief character. Assemble your G.I. Joe team now to keep this Cobra ReAction+ Figure from striking up chaos in your set."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!