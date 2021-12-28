McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure

Batman has a lot of content out there with comic books, TV Shows, movies and sets, even some idle games. One game series that really stood out was Batman: Arkham Asylum that really changed up the Dark Knight on screen. These games lead into three others, all with unique stories, portrayals of villains, and some intense action. McFarlane Toys has easily taken note of this franchise for their DC Multiverse 7" figure line and some of the characters have made it to action figure format. It looks like one more is on the way as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest Megafig with the Batman: Arkham Asylum Final Boss with the Titan Joker.

"Showtime Batman!" The Titan Joker from Batman: Arkham Asylum is COMING SOON!

For those unaware of the Batman video game, Arkham Asylum deals with Joker taking control of the Asylum, and it is up to Batman to solve the mystery and take the Joker down. Our Caped Crusader meets a lot of his best friends in prison who are not happy to see him, but there is a larger plot at work. This involves Titan which is a chemical compound that the Joker secretly funded and was created by Dr. Penelope Young. This Arkham Asylum doctor was using the serum to help patients deal with "intense treatments," but the Joker had his own uses for it as he wanted to create an army of a thousand Banes. Using it on himself in the final act of the game, Batman must now take down Totan Joker in all of his raged-out Bane glory and McFarlane Toys captures this monstrosity perfectly with their next DC Multiverse Megafig. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find some of the other available DC Multiverse figures here include other Megafig's like Swamp Thing.