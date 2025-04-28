Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive DC Comics JSA Hourman Figure

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases an exclusive DC Comics Hourman action figure from the Justice Society of America.

The Gold Label Hourman figure features his classic costume and is available only at Target for $22.99.

Hourman’s lore includes chemist Rex Tyler, who gains powers from Miraclo for just one hour at a time.

The 7-inch figure boasts 22 articulation points, a display base, and collectible art card for DC Multiverse fans.

Hourman, created by writer Ken Fitch and artist Bernard Baily, first appeared in Adventure Comics #48 in 1940 during the Golden Age of Comics. The original Hourman, Rex Tyler, was a chemist who invented a miraculous vitamin called "Miraclo". This would granted him superhuman strength, speed, and endurance, but only for one hour. Rex joined the Justice Society of America, becoming one of DC Comics earliest superheroes, teaming up with Wildcat, Jay Garrick and Green Lantern.

Over the decades, the Hourman mantle has passed to others, including Rex's son, Rick Tyler, and even an android version from the 853rd century. Now, Hourman arrives during the crisis of the DC Multiverse as the Justice Society of America assembles at McFarlane Toys. Hourman is a Gold Label exclusive DC Multiverse figure that features his classic comic book outfit. He does not feature any accessories, and will only be found at Target Stores. Fans can start to find the DC Comics Hourman on shelves right now, as well as online, for only $22.99.

DC Comics Multiverse Hourman (JSA) Gold Label

"Several heroes have taken the codename Hourman. The first was brilliant chemist Rex Tyler, who invented a vitamin he called Miraclo. It gave Rex superpowers—but only for one hour. Donning a distinctive caped-and-hooded costume, Rex was a founding member of the Justice Society of America. Unfortunately, he became addicted to Miraclo and was unable to develop a non-addictive version. Rex was almost killed by time-warping villain Extant during Zero Hour, but android Hourman Matthew Tyler switched places to save him."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

HOURMAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes a display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!