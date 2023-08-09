Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys, The Dark Knight Trilogy

McFarlane Toys The Dark Knight Trilogy SDCC Exclusives Arrive Online

Bring home a little bit of San Diego Comic Con 2023 as McFarlane Toys puts up their The Dark Knight Trilogy exclusives online

McFarlane Toys had an impressive set of DC Multiverse exclusives arriving this year at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Many of these releases were only able to be acquired right at the con with the 30th Anniversary Knightfall Batman, Anniversary Superman, and a set of figures from The Dark Knight Trilogy. However, since the convention is over, it appears that McFarlane Toys is releasing some of these beauties to collectors right in McFarlane Toys Store. The Dark Knight Trilogy) Gold Label Bundle has arrived, featuring all three exclusives with The Joker (Sonar Vision), Bank Robber Joker, and the Soft Goods Bane. These were easily some of the best releases for the convention, and they are exactly what Batman fans will want in their caves. From the soft goods jacket on Bane to the swappable heads of Bank Robber Joker, this is a set that fans won't want to miss. The SDCC Gold Label Bundle is $90 and can be purchased right now here.

Relive The Dark Knight Trilogy with McFarlane Toys

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham City's citizens quite like The Joker. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever The Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

"Born and raised in the hellish prison known only as "THE PIT", BANE was the sworn protector of TALIA AL GHUL, daughter of LEAGUE OF SHADOWS master RA'S AL GHUL. Determined to finish her father's mission to raze GOTHAM CITY, TALIA and BANE also seek revenge against the man responsible for RA'S AL GHUL'S death – BATMAN. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. BANE is based on his look in the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT RISES. BANE comes with a soft goods coat and a base."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

All figures are based on their look in the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!