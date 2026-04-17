Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Return to the Outback with Marvel Legends X-Men's Psylocke

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Psylocke from the X-Men Outback era

Article Summary Marvel Legends debuts Psylocke in her classic Outback X-Men era armored look as a 6-inch action figure.

The figure is highly detailed, featuring signature purple-and-pink deco and full articulation for dynamic poses.

Psylocke includes alternate hands, a psionic butterfly effect, and a Build-A-Figure piece for Marvel’s Box.

Part of a new Build-A-Figure wave with U.S. Agent, Lady Deadpool, and others, pre-orders are live for Summer 2026.

The X-Men's Outback era remains one of the more unique periods in the history of the mutants in Marvel Comics. These stories began after the X-Men's apparent deaths in Fall of the Mutants and their relocation to the Australian Outback. The X-Men would get new costumes for this storyline, including Betsy Braddock, aka Psylocke. Marvel Legends is now bringing Outback Psylocke to life with a brand new 6" figure that faithfully captures her hooded design.

Operating in secrecy, Betsy Braddock evolved from a primarily telepathic hero into a far more physically capable and battle-hardened member of the X-Men. During this time, she adopted a more protective, armored look, which Hasbro nicely brought to life with sleek purple-and-pink deco. Betsy will include a pair of alternate hands, a removable psionic butterfly effect, and a Build-A-Figure piece. Psylocke will release alongside other new releases with U.S. Agent, Lady Deadpool, and more, with each containing a piece to build Marvel's Box. Pre-orders for the Psylocke (Outback) Marvel Legends figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Series – X-Men's Psylocke (Outback)

"After the X-Men relocate to the Australian Outback, mutant telepath Betsy Braddock exchanges her old Psylocke costume for a more protective suit of armor. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Psylocke figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comics."

"The Psylocke action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, a removable psionic butterfly effect, and 1 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure piece. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures U.S. Agent (Force Works), Lady Deadpool, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Dark Avengers Hawkeye, and Marvel's Marrina."

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