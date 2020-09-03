Funko Officially Announces The Boys Pop Vinyls Ahead of Season 2

It looks like Funko is not wasting any time revealing the upcoming wave of The Boys Pops. Funko originally announced these earlier this year during one of the 2020 Toy Fair's and now we are getting officially glams. These glams also include the newly updated mold of some of your favorite The Boys characters. There will 10 Pops in this wave with 3 retailer exclusives and 1 will have a Chase variant. Sticking with the commons first, we will be getting Maeve, A-Train, Translucent, Homelander, Billy Butcher, and Hughie. The newest addition to the team, Starlight, will also be a common but will have a Glow-in-the-Dark Chase variant. She will also be getting her very own exclusive at Amazon featuring her new more revealing costume design. Speaking of exclusives, Homelander will be getting a supposable Target exclusive, while Billy Butcher gets a more bloodied Walmart exclusive. Each of these Pops from Funko is beautifully sculpted and will be a must have for any fan of the series.

Funko is the first to fully unveil their upcoming The Boys collectibles just in time for the second season. Of course, a couple of the cast is missing in this wave but I'm sure we will be seeing a second wave before we know which some that will be season two reveals. Black Noir, The Deep, Frenchie, Mother's Milk, Mesmer, and more will all be great additions to this line in the future that is for sure. Pre-orders for them can all be found located here and both Starlight and Homelander exclusives can be found there as well. The Boys Funko Pops are set to release in March 2021 but we could see a closer release date like a possible winter 2020 release.

"Are you ready for season 2 of The Boys?! Pre-order your favorite Funko characters of Pop! Television: The Boys today!"