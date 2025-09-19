Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Batman Earth-2 Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new Batman Earth-2 figure based on Dick Grayson's role in DC’s Earth 2: Society.

The 7-inch Batman figure features a black and gold Batsuit, fabric cape, and swappable hands with batarangs.

Includes a collectible art card, display base, and ultra articulation for detailed posing and play options.

Pre-orders are open now for $26.99, with the Batman Earth-2 figure set to release in October 2025.

McFarlane Toys is traveling to Earth 2 as they expand their DC Multiverse collection with a new Batman. Earth 2: Society was a continuation of DC Comics' Earth 2 series, with the mantle of Batman taken up by Dick Grayson, following the death of Thomas Wayne. Unlike Bruce or Thomas, Dick was originally a journalist and husband to Barbara Gordon before Gotham was destroyed. After surviving Apokolips' invasion and the collapse of Earth, Dick joins the last remnants of humanity on a newly formed planet. He wears a modified black and gold Batsuit created by Helena Wayne, which McFarlane Toys has brought to life as their latest release.

There have been lots of Batman figures to arrive from McFarlane, so at least this one stands out with a fabric cape, a new cowl, and golden deco. He will come with a pair of swappable hands, with one of them holding three batarangs, along with a collectible art card and a display base. It would be nice to see more Earth 2 figures in the DC Multiverse line, but with the toy line ending in 2026, it seems unlikely. Pre-orders for Dick Grayson as the Dark Knight in Earth 2 Society are already live for $26.99 with an October 2025 release.

DC Multiverse – Batman Earth-2 (Earth 2 Society)

"A year has passed since Earth-2 was destroyed by the armies of Apokolips. The survivors of the catastrophic tragedy have now made planetfall on a new world, and, with the help of heroes old and new, built a home. But some threats can survive even Apokolips. New super-villains have arisen to capitalize on the confusion, even as heroes like Batman, Power Girl, Superman, Green Lantern and The Flash struggle to find their place on an unfamiliar world."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include alternate hand, hand with sculpted batarangs, soft goods cape and figure display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

