McFarlane Toys Unveils New Fallout TV Series Figure with Hank MacLean

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a deluxe 7" Hank MacLean figure from the Fallout TV series, sporting power armor.

This highly detailed collectible offers 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, and forearm jet accessories.

Hank MacLean joins Maximus, Cooper Howard, and The Ghoul in McFarlane’s latest wave of Fallout figures.

Pre-order the figure now for $34.99, with an official release scheduled for November 2025.

Hank MacLean serves as the Overseer of Vault 33 and is the father of Lucy and Norm MacLean in the live-action Fallout. Despite being a respected leader for his Vault, his origins lie in a darker truth, as he was once a pre-war executive of Vault‑Tec Corporation. Hank was part of a program called "Bud's Buds," and was cryogenically frozen so as to be reawakened to oversee Vault 33. After discovering the truth from his daughter Lucy, Hank flees wearing power armor and vanishes into the wasteland, leading into Season 2, surrounding New Vegas.

Hank MacLean now joins McFarlane Toys' New line of 7" scale Fallout figures as he suits up in his power armor. This figure will feature a variety of swappable parts, forearm jet blasters, and a nice unmasked sculpt for Hank. He will join McFarlane Toys' newest wave of Fallout figures for $34.99 and be released alongside Maximus, Cooper Howard, and The Ghoul. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store with a November 2025 release date.

Hank MacLean (Fallout TV Series) Deluxe 7" Figure

"A kind and loving father to Lucy and Norm and benevolent Overseer to Vault 33, Hank is the glue that binds their small underground community together. He has a knack for science and exceptional people skills. He believes it is the shared duty of every Vault dweller to keep the candle of civilization lit."

Hank MacLean is featured in his look from Fallout Season 2.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes 4 extra hands, removable forearm jets with effects and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys FALLOUT figures.

