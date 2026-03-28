Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: aquaman, mafex, medicom

Medicom Brings Back Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with MAFEX

Medicom is back with a brand new selection of collectible figures for their MAFEX line including the return of Aquaman

MAFEX is not done with the Snyderverse just yet, as they have crafted up another DC Comics figure from the fallen DCEU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues the story of Arthur Curry as he balances life as king of Atlantis and protector of both the ocean and the surface world. Played by Jason Momoa, Aquaman now faces a renewed threat as Black Manta returns to seek revenge once again, but now with powerful ancient technology tied to a mysterious, long-lost kingdom. The film goes on to expand the mythos of Atlantis, introducing new locations, creatures, and advanced Atlantean technology.

One of which is the arrival of Aquaman's new stealth suit, a sleek, darker outfit that was designed for more covert missions. Unlike his traditional bright gold and green armor, the stealth suit uses deep blue and black tones that help him blend into the ocean's depths. Medicom is now capturing Arthur on this stealth mission with a brand new 6.10" tall figure that is highly detailed, capturing this sleek all-blue style. Aquaman will come with three different head sculpts, a stun stick, and his trident. Collectors can make a slash with this new King of Atlantis for $129.99, and pre-orders are already live with a February 2027 release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom MAFEX No.310 (Stealth Suit Ver.)

"Medicom Toy has travelled under the ocean in search of a nautical treasure to bring to their smash hit MAFEX line of action figures and has returned to the surface with Aquaman (Stealth Suit version)! Forced to ally with dangerous former foes to protect his kingdom from a new lethal threat, Aquaman has donned a special suit of armor that allows him to engage in covert operations in defense of his home. Brought to life with MAFEX's trademark articulation and spouting spectacular detail lifted directly from the film, you might not be able to travel to Atlantis but you'll be able to add royal vibes to your action figure collection when you order your figure today!"

Box Contents

Aquaman figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Trident

Stun stick

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