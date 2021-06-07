Medicom Updates Their Iron Man Mark 85 MAFEX Figure

It looks like Medicom has updated Marvel fans with the production of their upcoming Iron Man figure. The Iron Man Mark 85 Armor was already revealed last year, and it looks like some new modifications have been made. Coming out of Avengers: Endgame , this highly detailed figure already featured a huge set of accessories like arm cannons, repulsor effects, holo shield, and a lightning enhancer back attachment. Standing 6" tall, this is the ultimate Iron Man to help fans recreate plenty of iconic scenes from the final battle against Thanos.

The upcoming MAFEX figure will now be getting some new additional parts, including two incredibly detailed head sculpts featuring the one, and only Robert Downey Jr. Collectors will now be able to display Tony Stark with a completely unmasked head sculpt as a partially armored head sculpt. Medicom has already revealed they will be including new swappable hands parts featuring the Nano Gauntlet. Yes, Iron Man will also come with an interchangeable hand swap copying that snapping moment. The Avengers: Endgame MAFEX No.136 Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure from Medicom is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders are still live and located here, with his set to release shortly with a June 2021 release date.

"The Iron Man Mark LXXXV suit joins the MAFEX line. The figure is based on his appearance in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame and stands about 6 inches tall, and features a ton of articulation for maximum posing options. He includes several interchangeable accessories, including a holo shield, blade, lightning enhancer back piece, arm cannons as well as multiple hands and blast effect pieces. "

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From Avengers: Endgame

Box Contents