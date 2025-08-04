Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comic, mezco toyz, superman

Mezco Toyz Goes Up, Up and Away with New One: 12 Superman Figure

Flying in from the new 2025 Superman film, Mezco Toyz is bringing the Man of Steel to life with a new One: 12 Collective figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new One:12 Collective Superman figure inspired by the 2025 James Gunn film.

Features film-accurate design, soft-goods suit, fabric cape, and a detailed David Corenswet likeness.

Includes five interchangeable heads, ten hands, and a poseable base for dynamic Superman displays.

Krypto the Superdog joins Superman, fully articulated and outfitted with his own posable fabric cape.

Mezco Toyz is soaring high to help save Metropolis as they debut their newest One:12 Collective figure. Inspired by the new James Gunn 2025 film Superman, this film‑accurate brings the Man of Steel to life for a brand new adventure. Capturing the likeness of David Corenswet, this figure features a soft‑goods blue suit with fabric cape and the iconic and updated "House of El" crest. The figure includes five interchangeable head sculpts capturing a variety of expressions, including smiling and a sweet heat‑vision sculpt.

Other accessories include ten swap‑out hands, a logo-themed base with articulated post, and a non-articulated Krypto the Superdog. Superman was an incredible film, and this figure will surely kick off any DC Studios collection. It would be nice to see members of the Justice Gang arriving in the One:12 Collective line with Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and even Guy Gardner. The Superman (2025) One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz is already up for pre-order at $116, and he is set for a possible March 2016 release.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – Superman (2025)

"The One:12 Collective Superman wears a film-accurate, bold blue suit proudly emblazoned with his iconic crest. His flowing cape features an integrated posing wire, perfect for dramatic airborne poses. The Last Son of Krypton includes four distinct head portraits featuring the likeness of David Corenswet, each capturing a different facet of Superman – calm, smiling, heat vision-ready, and a battle-concentrated look."

"Superman doesn't stand alone! Also included is a fully articulated Krypto the Superdog — more than just a sidekick. Outfitted in his own soft goods cape with integrated posing wire, Krypto comes ready to leap into action at Superman's side. He includes an alternate open-mouth portrait, letting you display him in mid-bark or guarding his companion with heroic loyalty."

