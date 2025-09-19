Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, joker, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Reveals The Dark Knight One: 12 Collective The Joker

Mezco Toyz steps into the world of The Dark Knight once again with a new One: 12 Collective release as The Joker arrives

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils The Dark Knight Joker in its One:12 Collective line, capturing Heath Ledger's iconic look.

This Joker figure features tailored fabric clothing, four unique portraits, and lifelike details from the film.

Packed with accessories like playing cards, knives, grenades, guns, and effects for action-packed posing.

Now available for pre-order at $116, with release set for August 2026—perfect for Batman collectors.

The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008), portrayed by Heath Ledger, is one of the most iconic and chilling interpretations of the character in pop culture. Unlike previous versions, this Joker is not some theatrical clown but a terrifying anarchist who thrives on chaos and moral corruption. With no clear origin story, only conflicting tales about his scars, he represents unpredictability and pure psychological warfare. Mezco Toyz is now unleashing The Joker onto Gotham once again with a brand new One:12 Collective figure.

Batman better watch out, as this Clown Prince of Crime is ready to paint the town red with an impressive figure that features incredible likeness and has fabric clothes. A nice set of accessories is also included, capturing some iconic moments from The Dark Knight with playing cards, multiple knives, a broken pool cue, along with grenades, a detonator, and some guns. This figure will pair perfectly with the Mezco Toyz One: 12 The Dark Knight Batman figure that is already up for pre-order. Fans can pre-order The Joker right now for $116, and he is set to release in August 2026.

Mezco Toyz One: 12- The Dark Knight: The Joker

"The Joker is outfitted in his signature layered look – a tailored purple overcoat, sport coat, vest, shirt, tie, and pinstriped pants. Four head portraits capture the late Heath Ledger's legendary performance as The Joker, from a chilling smirk to full-on maniacal laughter. The self proclaimed agent of chaos is armed with an assortment of deadly tools and screen-accurate accessories including grenades, knives, firearms, bullet effects, and a playing card."

"The Joker brings his unique brand of chaos to Gotham. His submachine gun and handgun both include removable magazines and FX blast effects for dynamic posing. Recreate the iconic "Why so serious?" promotional film poster with the included display panel that Joker can pose behind. In The Dark Knight, the Joker wages psychological warfare on Gotham, aiming to prove that even the noblest heroes can fall when faced with true chaos."

