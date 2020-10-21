Mezco Con Recap – Day 2 Reveals – Dr. Fate and Ghostface

Mezco Toyz Mezco Con 2020 has come and gone, and we wanted to recap some of the reveals from Day 2. There was not a lot shown during the convention, but still, there are still some great upcoming products. Starting things off first is a Roto Plush Doll of the killer Ghostface from the cult classic Scream. He will stand roughly 18" tall and will come with a knife accessory perfect for any slashing needs. This plush captures that iconic Ghostface look and will be a great addition to any horror fans collection. The second and last reveal was one of the biggest with the announcement of Dr. Fate, who will be coming to the One:12 Collective series. This mystic DC Comics hero is just packed with detail and will be a great addition to any fan of the DC Comics landscape. We do not have all the details, but it almost seems like he will have LEDs in his eyes and chest. On top of that is some mystic accessories that will surely be fun to set and display.

Mezco Toyz Con Day 2 reveals were not the biggest but are strong enough to hold their own weight. Mezco really markets their horror collectibles well, and even with Ghostface being a plush, it will be a great piece. Dr. Fate is one DC Comics hero that does not get a lot of collectibles, so fans of his will not want to miss out I personally can not wait to see what else will be included with the Dr. Fate One:12 Mezco Toyz figure, and if he really does light-up, it's a game-changer. Don't forget to check out some of the current collectibles available now and coming soon from Mezco Toyz here.