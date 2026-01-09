Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Unveils New DC Comics One:12 Batman: Year One Figure

Mezco Toyz is back with a new comic book One:12 Collective figure as Batman is back and returns to the beginning with Year One

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new One:12 Collective Batman: Year One figure inspired by Frank Miller's classic story.

Batman stands 6 inches tall, featuring a comic-accurate fabric suit, wired cape, and multiple head sculpts.

Accessories include batarangs, grenades, blowgun, tranquilizer gun, and alternate Bruce Wayne portraits.

Pre-orders are open now for $116, with the Batman: Year One figure releasing in September 2026.

Batman: Year One is a landmark DC Comics storyline that was written by Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli. The series was first published as part of the main Batman series, with issues #404–407, in 1987. It is widely regarded as one of the more definitive origin stories of the Caped Crusader, a retelling of Bruce Wayne's first year as Gotham City's vigilante. These issues showcase Bruce's early struggles in becoming the hero of Gotham, marked by inexperience, physical limitations, and even new moral dilemmas. Mezco Toyz is now returning to Year One as they debut their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure with Batman.

Coming in at 6" tall, this new figure strips the Dark Knight down to the basics with a simple fabric batsuit with an elegant cape. He will also come with a nice selection of accessories, including three different cowl headsculpts and one featuring Bruce Wayne. As for bat-gadgets, he will come with batarangs, grenades, a blowgun, a tranquilizer gun, and a variety of effects. A secondary cape is also included, which features an attached cowl, to help showcase Bruce outside of the suit or thinking about his vigilante actions. Pre-orders are already live for the Batman: Year One One:12 Collective figure, priced at $116, with a September 2026 release.

One:12 Collective DC Comics – Batman: Year One

"Straight from the pages of Batman: Year Oe, comes the Dark Knight at the very beginning of his war on crime. With unstoppable determination, Batman forges his path while refining his use of intimidation, technology and grit to create the mythic legend he is destined to become. Outfitted in a comic-accurate, tailored cloth suit with a wired cape, allowing Batman to strike dramatic, grounded poses straight from the iconic storyline."

"Multiple interchangeable head portraits showcase a range of intense expressions, including an unmasked Bruce Wayne, reflecting the physical and emotional toll of his first year as Gotham's vigilante. Equipped with an experimental arsenal, Batman comes prepared with batarangs, explosives, a blowgun with dart effect, a recording device, a floodlight, and additional accessories recreating key moments from Year One."

