Mezco Unveils The Decapod Gang – Radioactive Racketeers Edition

A new selection of limited edition One:12 Collective Rumble Society figures are here from Mezco Toyz with Radioactive Racketeers Edition

A new selection of limited edition Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figures is here, as they expand their original Rumble Society line. The Decapod Gang is now getting a new 2-pack as Mezco debuts their new Radioactive Racketeers Edition. This limited collector's two‑pack amps up a classic villain duo with new glow‑in‑the‑dark flair and their signature gangster style. These underworld bosses, the notorious Carboune Brothers, emerge from the shadows of Providence once again in new, tailored vintage suits. They feature removable fedoras, cigarettes, a secondary damaged head, and wearable sunglasses that will make these crustaceans stand out in the dark.

Mezco Toyz was also sure to give the Carboune Brothers a nice arsenal to take on Doc Nocturnal, with Tommy guns, a submachine gun, a time bomb, a switchblade, a pistol, a revolver, and plenty of attachable blast effects. Own the dock with this impressive, limited Radioactive Racketeers Edition 2-Pack that will surely shine when the lights go out, with a $195 price tag. A waitlist for this limited 2-pack is already up on the Mezco Toyz Store, and be on the lookout for the new The Decapod Gang – Crab Louie to finish the set.

The Decapod Gang: Radioactive Racketeers Edition

"When the lights go out, the real bosses come out to play. The Decapod Gang doesn't just run Providence — they haunt it. This glow-in-the-dark Radioactive Racketeers reveal the Carboune Brothers in a whole new light, exposing their true crustacean menace once darkness falls. Equal parts style and savagery, this underworld duo proves that crime never sleeps… it waits."

"This two-pack is jam-packed with gangland goodies, featuring three interchangeable glow-in-the-dark head portraits and four mix n' match glow-in-the-dark mandibles that bring their nocturnal threat to life. Dressed to kill in tailored, vintage-style suits that lay right underneath sleek twill overcoats with satin lining and posable wire features, these wise-guys clean up nice. Silk-like neck ties, fedoras, sunglasses, and paid-off polished shoes round out their dapper look — the only thing possibly sharper than these two is their switchblade."

