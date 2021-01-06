Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse Casts a Spell With Beast Kingdom

The Sorcerer's Apprentice is back as Beast Kingdom reveals their new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming out of the hit Disney animated musical, Fantasia, Mickey Mouse has stolen his master magic hat and takes it for a test drive. Beast Kingdom has unveiled its new Mickey Mouse figure that is packed with accessories and magic. Mickey is shown in his classic Sorcerer's Apprentice robe that is made from real fabric material. Beast Kingdom is offered a deluxe and a standard edition of the figure that will both feature 18 points of articulation. Both The Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse figures will come with two face sculpts two replaceable eyes, three pairs of hands, and an iconic Yen Sid hat. The deluxe version is where things get more interesting as it will come with amazing waves and a magic dynamic base. Mickey Mouse has also summoned a magical broom in this deluxe set as well allowing collectors to capture scenes straight from Fantasia.

This new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom is packed with detail and accessories. Disney collectors will not want to miss out on either of these figures, and the deluxe version is by far superior. The added dynamic base and walking broom accessor will allow collectors to capture some iconic scenes from Fantasia. Pre-order, release dates, and price are not known just yet, but fans will be able to find them located here when live.

"The Sorcerer's Apprentice" released in 1940, is a magical movie, which perfectly combines a dreamy musical score based on the classical 'L'Apprenti Sorcier', with hand drawn animation. Disney's short classic is still revered today as one of the seminal animated features ever in movie history. A wonderous experience that still resonates with the old and young to this day, which follows the story of Mickey Mouse himself as an aspiring magician, striving for perfection."

"Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly introduces the latest DAH (Dynamic 8action Heroes) "DAH-041 Disney Classic Mickey Fantasia" and the "DAH-041DX Disney Classic Mickey Fantasia Deluxe Edition", two highly articulable figures based on the animated magician with a heart. Mickey is seen wearing the classic magician robe, which uses real fabrics. The 18 points of articulation mixed with a number of accessories, including replicable hands, faces and eyes, as well as a hard hat, gives the set a complete take on the wondrous character."

DAH-041 Disney Classic Mickey Fantasia

Accessories:

Two (2) replaceable face sculpts (happy, smiling),

Two (2) replaceable eyes (front facing, facing up),

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (fist, open, indicating),

One magical hat

DAH-041DX Disney Classic Mickey Fantasia Deluxe Version

Accessories:

All added items from DAH-041

One Waves and Magical Column Scene

One Magical Broom