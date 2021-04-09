Mighty Morphin Metallic Power Rangers Coming From Hasbro

It seems that Hasbro can get nit travel fans outside of the world of the Mighty Morphin's Power Rangers as they unveiled new Metallic Rangers. These Rangers are part of the Lightning Collection and feature a new metallic deco for each character. Hasbro has already released a Metallic Pink Ranger, and now the rest of the team follows in her footsteps. After passing down the mantle, new people took on the responsibility of being a Power Ranger, and now they come to action figure form. Joining Kat will be Rocky, Aisha, Rocky, with Billy also obtaining a new updated metallic costume. Similar to previous Mighty Morphin' releases, they will all include their Ranger-specific weapons and the same usual packaging.

These new Metallic Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures finish off the Mighty Morphin' saga. Let's hope that Hasbro can move the franchise forward with new Rangers from Alien Force, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, and more. There is a rich legacy of Rangers over the past seasons, and the Lightning Collection is perfect for exploring this amazing world. Until then, each of these Metallic Power Rangers is priced at $24.99 and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are expected to go live today at 5 PM EST and will be found here and other online retailers. Go Go, Power Rangers!

"These 6-inch Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Metallic Ranger figures features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without helmet, Ranger specific weapon, Blade Blaster, and blast effects accessories with blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure; premium painted details. Design inspired by the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Metallic Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.