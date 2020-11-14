Wear Kicks like Spider-Man with New Miles Morales Adidas Shoes

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has just released, and people are already obsessed with it. Miles Morales is no new stranger to the world of Marvel Comics, and now it looks like he is starting to really shine since the blockbuster hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Parts of the PlayStation exclusive video game are coming to life as Marvel and Adidas team up to create a sneaker that is not only in the game but also in real life. The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar shoe pops with black and red color just like Miles suit in the game. It will also have the iconic adidas' signature three-stripes on the side. To make things a little more unique, the heel of the Superstar will have Spider-Man webbing and Miles spider logo, and there will be a PlayStation logo by the laces. Spider-Man fans can now be one with the wall-crawler with amazing these aging collaborated shoes.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar shoes will be available in adult and kid sizes. Marvel's Spider-Man sneakers will be available exclusively only at adidas online and in-store on November 19th. The themed shoe will be priced at $90, and fans can find them locate here when live. Bring home your love for Miles Morales and his web-swing antics with some shoes that will make you feel just like him.

"ICONIC ADIDAS SUPERSTAR SHOES WITH A FULL-COLOR LOOK. Even classics evolve. Ever since their debut on the hardwood in the 1970's, adidas Superstar shoes have symbolized the drive to push boundaries and rewrite the rules. Carry on a tradition of change every time you lace up. Fresh coloring extends from the famous rubber shell-toe to the iconic rubber cupsole for a modern take that's rooted in the past, yet made for today."