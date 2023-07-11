Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Announces Masters of the Universe Prince Adam SDCC Exclusive

Get ready for some impressive new 1/6 scale figures from Mondo for San Diego Comic Con 2023 as some new figures have been unveiled

Without the Power of Grayskull, He-Man is just Prince Adam, the royal heir to the land of Eternia. Mondo is putting Prince Adam right into the spotlight as they unveil another San Dig Comic Con 2023 exclusive. Releasing as part of their 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe line, Prince Adam is ready for his own adventure. He will be limited to only 2,000 pieces and will feature sculpted elements, fabric clothing, and plenty of Masters of the Universe accessories. For swappable parts, Mondo has included three head sculpts, including the signature laughing design, as well as three swords (Silver, Pink, and "The Power," two Masks of Power, a sword harness, a freeze ray, and a flame thrower. These accessories are definitely a deep cut to the Masters of the Universe series and a perfect exclusive for SDCC. Prince Adam is priced at $250 and will drop online on Wednesday, July 17, at 1 PM EST right here.

Masters of the Universe – Prince Adam (SDCC Exclusive)

"HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA. An SDCC 2023 online exclusive, we're excited to add the royal heir with a big secret to our Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale line. Featuring over 30 points of articulation, swappable portraits and Power Masks, fabric costume elements and an array of weapons (including three Power Swords). Concept Design by Emiliano Santalucia. Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Mara Ancheta and Hilary Arce. Packaging Art by Florian Bertmer. Packaging Design by Nolan Fleming. Photography by Raúl Barrero. Art Direction by Hector Arce."

Product Includes:

Prince Adam Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Laughing Portrait

Power Sword: Silver

Power Sword: Pink (Transparent)

"I Have The Power" Sword

Flame Thrower Gauntlet

Freeze Ray Blaster

Removable Sword Harness

Mask of Power: Green

Mask of Power: Pink

Fabric Shirt and Paints

Faux Fur Loin Cloth and Boot Fur

Figure Stand

Limit two per customer. Payment plans are available. Estimated to ship January 2024. Ships to select countries. Free shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. Edition of 2000. $250

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!