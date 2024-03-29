Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fire & Ice, frank frazetta, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Debuts Fire & Ice Princess Teegra and Shaitan Figures

Get ready for more Fire & Ice adventures as Frazetta Girls are back with a new ICON Collectibles release with Princess Teegra

Article Summary New Frazetta ICON Collectibles 6” Teegra figure launched with 28 points of articulation.

Figure set includes Shaitan panther with swappable head, movable jaw and tail.

Teegra has multiple heads, hairstyles, weapons, and clothing accessories.

Available for pre-order at $70, set for July 2024 release at Frazetta Girls Store.

It is time to return to the dark fantasy world of Frank Frazetta with Fire & Ice as a new ICON Collectibles figure has arrived. Coming to life from Frazetta Girls, a new 6" figure is on the way from the hit animated feature. Princess Teegra and her faithful panther, Shaitan, are coming to life with a brand-new and breathtaking action figure. This marks the second Fire & Ice ICON Collectibles figure to arrive, with Darkwolf bringing some power to the table first. Your Dark Fantasy collection is about to get a beautiful new addition with Teegra, who comes in at 5.9 inches tall and will have 28 points of articulation.

Princess Teegra will feature three different head portraits, two different hairstyles, a knife, a spear, and additional clothing pieces of her. The panther, on the other hand, is non-articulated but will feature a swappable head, movable jaw, and tail. These Fire & Ice figures are remarkably crafted and will take your Frank Frazetta collection to new levels. Princess Tigre and her panther companion are priced at $70 in our set to release her in July 2024. Pre-orders are live online, including at the Franzetta Girls Store, so get yours while you can.

Return to 1982 with Frazetta Girls ICON Collectibles Line

"The fantastical world of Fire and Ice is expanding with Teegra, a 1:12 Scale Action Figure, the second installment in our ICON Collectibles line! Teegra and her Panther companion are finally realized in 3D form for the first time ever since their 1983 debut on the big screen! This highly articulated Teegra action figure comes with multiple accessories including her panther companion "Shaitan", garments, head portraits, weapons and extra flowing hair. The lovely princess Teegra comes in a collector friendly box and is ready to add to your Fire and Ice Collection from ICON Collectibles."

What's included?

1x Teegra Figure Body with 28 Points of articulation

1x Shaitan Panther Accessory (w/ extra head + moveable jaw + moveable tail)

3x Portrait Heads

3x Sets of Hands

1x Knife

1x Tree Branch Weapon

1x Spear

1x Shall Covering

1x Loin Skirt

Collector Friendly Box

