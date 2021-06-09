McFarlane Toys Reveals Azrael Suit of Sorrow Gold Label Figure

McFarlane Toys continues to explore the DC Multiverse as they unveil their newest Gold Label Series figure. The Gold Label Series figures are seemingly set to be Walmart exclusives, and we just saw Unmasked Red Hood join the series as well. This time we get the return of a very popular character with Azrael. Unlike the previous release that was dedicated to Batman: The Curse of the White Knight, this featured the Azrael in his Suit of Sorrows outfit. The Suit of Sorrows is a special set of Templar-style armor worn by the agents of the Order of St. Dumas. This outfit is loaded with detail, and that white will defiantly shine when going toe to toe with Batman. A release date has not been revealed, but fans will be able to find his product page here and check to stay tuned for a possible Walmart Con release this July here.

"Azrael Suit of Sorrows – As an agent of the sacred Order of St. Dumas, Azrael fights crime in Gotham City as the secret organization's champion. Often fighting alongside Batman and his team of heroes, this avenging angel is clad in the arcane Suit of Sorrows—a centuries-old suit of armor forged from the melted blades and chestplates of the Order's fallen soldiers. Azrael is also an expert hand-to-hand-combatant and swordsman, wielding a mystical, flaming sword, in his never-ending battle against the forces of evil."

Product Features: