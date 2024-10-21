Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: an american werewolf in london, mondo

Mondo Debuts An American Werewolf in London Blood Moon Vinyl Figures

Mondo reveals new limited edition soft vinyl figures for NYCC from An American Werewolf in London as the Nightmare Demons have arrived

Article Summary Mondo unveils limited edition figures from An American Werewolf in London for NYCC.

Two Nightmare Demon figures, inspired by the film's vivid nightmare sequence, are featured.

Each figure has Blood Moon deco, swappable heads, and weapon accessories.

Exclusive soft vinyl figures are limited to 300 pieces and priced at $95 each.

An American Werewolf in London is a must watch film during the Halloween season, capturing one of cinemas classic movie monsters. The movie follows two American tourists in the English countryside, David and Jack, who end up getting attacked by a werewolf while hiking. Jack does not survive, but David does only to find out he now carries the curse of the werewolf. One unique and memorable part of the film is the vivid and sinister nightmare sequence as David experiences some violent dreams. This includes being attacked by some wicked Nazi werewolves, showing the view of his loss of control and fading humanity.

Mondo now brings these Nazi Werewolves from An American Werewolf in London to life as NYCC Exclusive. Two Nightmare Demons are on the way with new Blood Moon deco, swappable heads, and weapons to display them with. These creatures are pretty wicked, and the new black and red deco only helps amp up the nightmare fuel that these creatures brought to the screen back in 1981. Both Soft Vinyl figures are limited to 300 pieces and can be purchased right now from Mondo for $95 each.

An American Werewolf in London – Blood Moon Variant Vinyls

"Beware the moon, David! The Nightmare Demon Mutant is back in a bloody good new colorway… Inspired by 20th century Japanese sofubi, our AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON Nightmare Demon soft vinyl line features premium, swivel-articulated figures complete with swappable portraits and weapons."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nightmare Demon Figure

Swappable Nightmare Demon Mutant Portrait

Swappable Nightmare Demon Humanoid Portrait

Knife

Firearm

Torch

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nightmare Werewolf Figure

Swappable Nightmare Demon Portrait Werewolf

Swappable Nightmare Demon Portrait Humanoid

Knife

Firearm

Torch

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!