Velocity Suit Spider-Man Returns with New Marvel Legends Gamerverse

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of a new Velocity Suit Spider-Man

Article Summary Unveiling new Marvel Legends Gamerverse action figures, highlighting Spider-Man's advanced Velocity Suit.

Create excitement with an exclusive Walmart release of a darker Velocity Suit Spider-Man figure.

The premium figure features intricate design, web-slinging accessories, and complete articulation.

Anticipate the new Velocity Suit dropping by September 2025 at Walmart Collector Con for $24.99.

There have been plenty of new Marvel Legends reveals for the Gamerverse from Hasbro recently. There is already an entire wave of new suits from the popular Marvel's Spider-Man for both Miles and Peter coming soon. Well, another figure is on the way as the Velocity Suit is back with an update for a new Walmart Exclusive. The Velocity Suit is a sleek, high-tech costume that was introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018. Designed by artist Adi Granov, it features a futuristic, armored look with glowing blue lines accentuating its red and black design. This suit was one that was created just for the game, and it emphasizes Spider-Man's speed and agility, adding enhanced sprinting to the game when wearing it.

The Velocity Suit is back, and a new variant is on the way, featuring a darker color scheme, web accessories, and a sleek finish. The Peter Park Spider-Man Velocity Suit Marvel Legends will only be found at Walmart for $24.99. A release date is unknown at this time, but it will most likely be part of the next Walmart Collector Con in the summer, with a September 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse – Marvel's Spider-Man (Velocity Suit)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Exclusively at Walmart; available September 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Velocity Suit Peter Parker action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Gamerverse Spider-Man video game."

"The Peter Parker figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

