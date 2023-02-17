Mattel Announces Target Exclusive Jurassic Park 93' Retro Collection Mattel is taking fans back to 1993 as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film Jurassic Park with a special vintage collection

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster film Jurassic Park that roared into theaters on June 10, 1993. Oddly enough, for such a big event, we have not seen a lot of anything to commemorate the film's anniversary. However, it looks like Mattel is dishing out something special for toy collectors taking them all the way back to 1993. The Target Exclusive Jurassic Park 93' Collection is on its way this summer. Classic 90s glory is back with four special figure sets featuring some fun brightly colored retro-inspired packaging.

The first two sets feature the return of Alan Grant and Ian Malcom as they suit up to take on some dinosaurs. Fans are also getting a Never Made Before Jurassic Park vehicle set as well as a retro inspired Real Feel T-Rex! All of these set are beautifully done and will be a real treat for those die-hard Jurassic Park fans. I would love to see more 93' Collection figures arrive, and in the meantime, all of these Target Exclusives are up for pre-order right here. Check out all four sets before, and be sure to bring them home before they go extinct.

Jurassic Park Track & Explore Vehicle Set

"The Jurassic Park '93 Classic Track & Explore Vehicle Set captures the nostalgia of the '90s! This pack includes a truck with hood detailing, launcher, and windshield armor — plus, a Scutosaurus articulated dinosaur figure, projectile, and removable dinosaur catcher to add to the storytelling."

Dr. Alan Grant Tactical Claw Pack

"The Jurassic Park '93 Classic Dr. Alan Grant Tactical Claw Pack captures the nostalgia of the '90s! This Dr. Alan Grant 3.75 in-scale action figure comes with a Gallimimus articulated dinosaur and young Velociraptor. Accessories include a capture claw, armor, binoculars, and a launcher with an attached projectile — plus, capture gear restraints for the Gallimimus!"

Dr. Ian Malcolm Glider Escape Pack

"The Jurassic Park '93 Classic Dr. Ian Malcolm Glider Escape Pack captures the nostalgia of the '90s! This Dr. Ian Malcolm 3.75 in-scale action figure comes with a Dilophosaurus articulated dinosaur and young Triceratops. Accessories include a launcher and projectile, a wing-pack, and a harness — plus, capture gear restraints for the Dilophosaurus!"

Jurassic Park Electronic Real Feel Tyrannosaurus Rex

"The Jurassic Park '93 Classic Electronic Real Feel Tyrannosaurus Rex figure captures the nostalgia of the '90s! The body, head, and tail are rotocast for a real-feel texture. Press the hidden button on the T. rex's back to roar! Open the mouth and chomp to devour a Jurassic World Mini (sold separately, subject to availability) — then remove the Mini figure from the stomach."