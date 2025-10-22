Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Marvel Comics, mondo, x-men

Mondo Reveals New X-Men '97 1/6 Scale Timed Edition Figure with Storm

Storm is joining the X-Men as Mondo unveils their latest 1/6 scale figure that will have a Timed Edition release from Mondo

Article Summary Mondo unveils a new X-Men '97 Storm 1/6 scale figure with a striking white outfit and cel-shaded finish

The Storm figure features six head sculpts, lightning effects, fabric wings, and a Morlock Fighting Staff

Timed Edition is up for pre-order at $245 exclusively through Mondo Shop until November 7, 2025

Figure pays homage to Storm's rich Marvel Comics history and iconic moments from X-Men: The Animated Series

Mondo is ready for collectors to continue to build up their X-Men '97 collection as they bring the lighting with a new 1/6 scale figure. Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, is one of the most iconic and powerful members of the X-Men. In Marvel Comics, she made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975 and was born to a Kenyan tribal princess and an American photojournalist. Sadly, she, as Ororo, was orphaned at a young age and lived as a street thief in Cairo before discovering her mutant ability to control the weather. She would soon be worshipped as a goddess in Africa for her powers, and she was then recruited by Professor X to join the X-Men.

Mondo captures Ororo's iconic white outfit for this new figure that stands 11.75" tall with a gorgeous cel-shaded deco. Leaping right off the TV screen, this figure is loaded with accessories, including six different head sculpts showing off her beauty and control over the weather. Storm will also come with a variety of lightning effects, fabric wings for her suit, and the Morlock Fighting Staff. This Timed Edition X-Men 97' figure is already up for pre-order on the Mondo Shop at $245 and will only be offered until November 7, 2025, so reserve yours while you can.

X-Men '97 – Storm 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Our X-Men '97 1/6 Scale Line continues with Ororo Munroe … aka Storm, the Mistress of the Elements! Packed with swappable hands and portraits, Mondo's Goddess of Thunder comes complete with attachable lightning effects and easter egg accessories inspired by some of our favorite moments from X-Men Animated history. Available for a limited time, this deluxe Timed Edition is available only at MondoShop.com!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Storm Figure

Classic Neutral Portrait

Classic Power Portrait

Classic Flowing Hair Portrait

'97 Neutral Portrait

'97 Power Portrait with Lightning Eye Attachments

x4 Pairs of Hands

x1 Pair of Lightning Bolt Hands

Hands Holding Plant

Morlock Fighting Staff with Lightning Attachment

Sculpted Cape Attachment

Fabric Cape Attachment

Figure Base

Figure Stand

