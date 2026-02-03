Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: dc comics, mondo, superman

Mondo Unveils Limited Superman: The Animated Series 1/6 Figure

Mondo is back with a brand new limited edition 1/6 scale figure as they take flight with a new Superman: The Animated Series Figure

Figure features show-accurate sculpt, four portraits, and ten interchangeable hands

Exclusive extras include Lois Lane and Mister Mxyzptlk mini figures, plus multiple capes

Pre-orders open February 3 for $250, limited to 1,000 units and shipping later this year

Superman: The Animated Series is a standout animated superhero series that ran from 1996 to 2000. It follows Clark Kent as he balances his life as a journalist in Metropolis with his role as Superman, protector of Earth. Tim Daly's legendary voice performance along with the show's art-deco aesthetic helped define the DC Animated Universe for an entire generation. Superman's adventures can now continue as Mondo is expanding their DC Comics Animated TV series collection with the Man of Steel. Standing about 12″ tall, this upcoming Superman 1:6 Scale Limited Edition figure is limited to 1,000 units.

Superman features a sculpt and design that come right off the TV screen and includes a nice selection of accessories. This will include multiple portraits (neutral, smiling, angry, laser-eyes), five pairs of hands, and two types of capes (resting and flowing). Since this release is quite limited, it will include some extra accessories like a holdable Lois Lane and the chaotic Mister Mxyzptlk. Pre-orders are set to arrive today (Tuesday, February 3) at 12 PM EST on the Mondo Shop for $250, and Superman is set to take flight later this year.

Superman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Fight for truth and justice with the Last Son of Krypton, the first figure in our new S:TAS 1/6 Scale Line! Complete with swappable portraits, hands, and capes, our Superman 1/6 Scale Figure blasts through barriers with heat vision and bends beams with his bare hands! But that's not all … Restricted to 1000 units, this Limited-Edition Man of Steel also features exclusive extras including bonus Lois Lane and Mister Mxyzptlk figures!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Superman Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smile Portrait

Angry Portrait

Laser Eyes Portrait

x5 Pairs of Hands

Right Hand Holding Dr. Fate's Helmet

Right Hand Holding Mister Mxyzptlk's Hat

Resting Cape

Flowing Cape

Lois Lane Figure

Mister Mxyzptlk Companion Figure with Removable Hat and Figure Stand

Bent Iron Beam

Figure Stand

